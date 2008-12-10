She's hardly been at home in the last few months because her diary's so packed, and on Tuesday night the beautiful 53-year-old grandmother was out again, rubbing shoulders with the uber sexy star of a Dolce & Gabbana ad
This week Ronnie Wood's estranged wife attended the auction of a Christmas tree she designed for Save The Children, whose president is Princess Anne
When Jo Wood confided to HELLO! that her social life had been a frantic whirl of late, she neglected to mention that one of the dates in her diary included a meeting with royalty and Dolce&Gabbana model David Gandy.
Ronnie Wood's estranged wife was the star attraction at a Save The Children charity event presided over by the organisation's president Princess Anne. Many of the guests, the 6ft 2in Scottish model hunk included, were apparently tripping over themselves to chat with her.
David, an object of admiration to millions of women thanks to a starring swimsuit-clad role in a D&G perfume ad, caught up with 53-year-old Jo by the champagne bar.
Not that the former rock chick would have been indulging in any festive tipples, these days she limits herself to organic foods and drinks – which may go some way to explaining her youthful glow.
Jo, who looked fabulous in a floral maxi-dress, had designed a bespoke Christmas tree to be auctioned off at the event.
The tree, one of several contributed by celebrities, reflected her love of natural produce, featuring red and white papier-mâché decorations, strings of popcorn and bundles of fragrant cinnamon sticks.