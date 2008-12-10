Jo enjoys glittering social life as she meets Anne and sexy D&G model



When Jo Wood confided to HELLO! that her social life had been a frantic whirl of late, she neglected to mention that one of the dates in her diary included a meeting with royalty and Dolce&Gabbana model David Gandy.



Ronnie Wood's estranged wife was the star attraction at a Save The Children charity event presided over by the organisation's president Princess Anne. Many of the guests, the 6ft 2in Scottish model hunk included, were apparently tripping over themselves to chat with her.



David, an object of admiration to millions of women thanks to a starring swimsuit-clad role in a D&G perfume ad, caught up with 53-year-old Jo by the champagne bar.



Not that the former rock chick would have been indulging in any festive tipples, these days she limits herself to organic foods and drinks – which may go some way to explaining her youthful glow.



Jo, who looked fabulous in a floral maxi-dress, had designed a bespoke Christmas tree to be auctioned off at the event.



The tree, one of several contributed by celebrities, reflected her love of natural produce, featuring red and white papier-mâché decorations, strings of popcorn and bundles of fragrant cinnamon sticks.