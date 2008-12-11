Accompanied by her two youngest children - whose late father was Norwegian - the soul legend attends the special Nobel Peace prize gala in Oslo
Scarlett and Michael greet each other as they arrive to host the event, which featured a banquet and concert
Motown queen Diana Ross rubbed shoulders with Norwegian royalty on Wednesday as she stepped out in Oslo for a special gala event held in honour of this year's Nobel Peace prize winner.
The singer, who was in town to give a special performance in honour of former Finnish president Martti Ahtisaari, was accompanied by her two sons - Ross Arne, 21, and 20-year-old Evan - from her marriage to late Norwegian mountaineer Arne Naess Jr.
This year's post prize ceremony banquet – part of a week of events to mark the annual presentation - was hosted by The Prestige co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine. Among the evening's guests were Queen Sonja and King Harold V of Norway.
Meanwhile their Swedish counterparts, King Carl Gustaf and his wife Queen Silva, were attending a parallel ceremony and banquet for other Nobel prize winners in neighbouring Sweden.
The royal couple were joined at the Stockholm ceremony by daughters Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine and son Prince Carl Philip.