Stones exes Jo Wood and Jerry Hall to stick together over New Year



Good pals Jo Wood and Jerry Hall have a plan for this New Year. They've decided to forgo the celebrations in chilly England to see in 2009 together on safari in Kenya.



It's been a challenging 12 months for 53-year-old Jo, who is estranged from husband Ronnie after the Rolling Stones guitarist took up with a young Russian waitress. And during that time she's been able to count on the Texan former model, who experienced her own share of heartache with another band member, former husband Mick Jagger. Now the two rock wives are taking their children on a sun-filled adventure under African skies.



The glam duo were out together this week at a London art event which underlines how intertwined the two families have become. The multimedia exhibition featured the work of Jerry's niece Elaine Ferguson and was held at the Scream gallery, which is run by Jo and Ronnie's son Tyrone.