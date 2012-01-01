HELLO! launches mag/online prize-vote to determine 'most stylish'



In a new initiative HELLO! magazine and hellomagazine.com have launched a brilliant new weekly vote in which readers can decide which celebrity they consider most stylish - and in the process bag a chance to win a fabulous weekly prize.



Each week there will be six new stylish celebs to choose from, and a different weekly prize waiting to be won. And there are various easy ways to vote - you can do so online by clicking here, send a text, or call-in your choice by phone. For details of how to text or register your vote by phone click here.



This week's candidates include uber cool model of the moment Agyness Deyn, Victoria Beckham, with her sleek put-together look, and Sienna Miller, who's become synonymous with quirky boho chic.



And the prize? A stylish MacBook Air computer - the world's thinnest laptop - worth over £1,000!



