Former Dynasty actress Joan, who was accompanied by husband Percy Gibson, led the much-loved faces from showbiz sharing Christopher's birthday celebrations
The I'm A Celebrity winner was reminded of his days on the reality show with a jungle-themed cake
There was no missing Anita Dobson in this striking red number
16 DECEMBER 2008
Although he faced his fair share of bushtucker trials in I'm A Celeb, Christopher Biggins seemed delighted to be reminded of his time in the Australian rainforest on his 60th birthday.
At a party in a luxury London hotel the popular TV personality raised a glass in celebration as he was presented with a jungle–themed cake complete with stars, rats and foliage.
Christopher's career stretches back more than 30 years to his days on Seventies sitcom Porridge, and his contacts book is bursting with much-loved entertainers.
Among the long-time friends joining him for a slice of cake and lashings of champagne were a pair of glamorous ladies in red Joan Collins and former EastEnders pub landlady Anita Dobson.
Fellow Albert Square matriarch Barbara Windsor added her bubbly presence to the proceedings, as did Cilla Black, Gloria Hunniford and Emmerdale actress Lorraine Chase.
Other showbiz pals guaranteed to spice up the proceedings were Loose Women presenters Jane McDonald and Denise Welch.
Meanwhile Jason Donovan, Chris' co-star from West End show Joseph, also looked in with his wife Angela Malloch.