J Lo and Marc very much together and 'doing great' says rep



Reports of marriage troubles in the Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony household have been dismissed by a spokesman for the couple, who says they are still very much together and are "doing great".



A US publication claimed Marc and his wife of four years - who're parents to ten-month-old twins Max and Emme - had hit a rocky patch shortly after they were each seen out on separate nights without their wedding rings. "(These) are fabricated stories," says the representative. "He had a boys night out. She had a girls night out. There is nothing wrong with that."



J Lo attended the premiere of Brad Pitt's new film The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button solo last week, while Marc visited some New York clubs with his friends. The pair - both wearing their wedding bands - arrived hand in hand for a dinner date at a Big Apple eaterie this week, though.