The glamourous couple head out for dinner during their weekend in the fashion capital, where David was officially unveiled as an AC Milan signing for the next three months
Photo: © Rex
On the agenda was a welcoming ceremony at a match for the British sports star, who walked onto the pitch wearing a scarf with the team's black and red colours
Photo: © Getty Images
Posh managed to squeeze in lunch with her design pals Dolce & Gabanna
Photo: © Rex
22 DECEMBER 2008
Milan was feeling the Beckham effect this weekend as football's golden boy and his wife Victoria touched down in the fashion capital ahead of David's three month attachment with the city's famous club AC Milan.
Fans gathered to welcome the pair on Saturday as they arrived in their private jet at Malpensa airport. David then went straight away to complete a medical examination while Victoria was shown to the £7,000-a-night presidential suite in the luxury hotel where they stayed and presented with a bouquet of red roses.
As well as David's official unveiling at the club, he and his wife - who wore three different frocks from her dress collection over the course of the weekend - managed to squeeze in dinner and a lunch with close pals Dolce & Gabbana.
During her husband's time in Milan, Posh - who will be based in LA with their three boys but making frequent trips to Europe - will no doubt enjoy the chance to browse the city's famous shops and catch up with her designer pals. For David, it's all about the football, however.
The 33-year-old says it's long been dream of his to wear the AC Milan red and black shirt - which he will when he begins training after spending Christmas in England with his family.