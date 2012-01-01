Louise and Jaime Redknapp introduce baby Beau in HELLO!



As far as Christmas presents go, they don't get much better than this. For Louise and Jamie Redknapp, their much-wanted second child Beau Henry is the icing on the Christmas cake of their family festive celebrations. And the couple have exclusively shared the first photos of their little boy with HELLO! magazine.



Pick up a copy of this week's double issue, number 1053, for seven pages of beautiful photos of the new arrival - who was born on November 10 - with his professional footballer dad, famous mum and big brother Charley. And read in the accompanying interview how the new family member seems like a seasonal miracle to TV presenter and model Louise, who was diagnosed with the painful condition endometriosis, which can cause infertility.



"Never in a million years did I think that I would be sitting here now, gazing at my five-week-old baby," says the beautiful 34-year-old, who was trying for four years to conceive Charley - now four - but fell pregnant almost straight away with Beau.



