The cycling champ has confirmed he's expecting his first child with girlfriend Anna Hansen in June
Meanwhile Take That's Gary Barlow and his wife dawn have apparently revealed the sex of their soon-to-be-born baby to their first two children Daniel and Emily – telling them a little sister is on the way
The Weakest Link presenter Anne Robinson has proudly joined the grandmother club – her daughter Emma Wilson has given birth to a baby boy named Hudson
24 DECEMBER 2008
There's been extra reason for celebration for certain members of celebsville this festive season. Lance Armstrong is top of the list after the sports star has revealed he's expecting his first child with his new girlfriend, Anna Hansen.
"Anna and I are thrilled to confirm that we are expecting in June and our families are ecstatic and grateful," says the cycling champ, who already has has three children - Luke, nine, and seven-year-old twins Isabella and Grace - with former wife Kristin.
And he's not the only one gearing up for a new arrival. Take That singer Gary Barlow and his dancer wife Dawn expect to welcome a new baby over the Christmas period, and have apparently told their first two children Daniel, eight, and six-year-old Emily a little sister is on the way. "Daniel and Emily have been blabbing to anyone who will listen that mummy and daddy are having a little girl," a source tells the Sun.
Meanwhile The Weakest Link presenter Anne Robinson has proudly announced the birth of her New York-based daughter Emma Wilson's first baby with TV commercials director husband Liam Kan. "We are a grandmother," she tells a Daily Mail columnist. "He is a lovely baby with... red hair. He's called Hudson as that is the river Emma ran along side for nine months of her pregnancy."