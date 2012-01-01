Reality star Ulrika heads lineup for new 'Celebrity Big Brother'



Whether lacing up her boots for Dancing on Ice or testing her vocal abilities in Fame Academy, Ulrika Jonsson has proved herself a lady who relishes a challenge.



For her latest adventure the 41-year-old will be sharing a house with ten other celebs in Celebrity Big Brother.



This year's show, which runs for just over four weeks, will feature Ulrika interacting at close quarters with former Sugababes singer Mutya Buena and Liberty X's Michelle Heaton, among others.



Following in the footsteps of her brother Jermaine, who appeared in the show in 2007, La Toya Jackson will be taking part in this year's show, as will Austin Powers actor Verne Troyer, Scottish socialist politician Tommy Sheridan, pinup girl Lucy Pinder and The Word's Terry Christian.



Completing the lineup for the reality programme, which hits screens on Friday, are Rapper Coolio, Shameless actress Tina Malone and Ben Adams, from boy band A1.



It is the former weather girl and mother of four who represents a 'catch' for the programme's bosses, however. A fact reflected in the record £175,000 she is reportedly being paid for her appearance.