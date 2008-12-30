Newly divorced Madonna and Guy put their own issues aside to ensure their three children were able to enjoy a stable festive season with both parents
Jude and Sadie (pictured together at a London theatre awards ceremony last month) enjoy an amicable relationship and joined forces to share a Christmas break with their three children in Brazil
Two high profile former couples have been taking the season's spirit of goodwill to heart this year by coming together for the sake of their young children over Christmas.
While new divorcees Madonna and Guy Ritchie are still ironing out the final details of their lives apart, the pair put their own inevitably painful emotions aside for the sake of their three children.
Clearly wanting to ensure 12-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, eight, and three-year-old David were able to spend time with both parents, the singer and her film director ex made the festive period a family-orientated affair.
Former spouses Jude Law and Sadie Frost, who divorced five years ago but have established an amicable relationship, were also reunited on a seasonal break in Brazil with their children Rafferty, 12, eight-year-old Iris and Rudy, six.
And the Rio de Janeiro beach break gave the children the chance to not only celebrate Christmas with their dad, but also his 36th birthday.