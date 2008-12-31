The Formula One supremo and his Croatian wife Slavica were spotted celebrating the holidays together in Belgrade, where she serenaded him with romantic Balktan songs
Their appearance in Serbia seems to scotch rumours that the former Armani model - who is the mother of Bernie's two daughters, Tamara and Petra - was planning to leave him
31 DECEMBER 2008
The state of their marriage has been the subject of speculation ever since it was reported that F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's wife of 24 years, Slavica, was planning to start divorce proceedings.
But, on what observers might have imagined was a second honeymoon, the couple, worth £2.4 billion, put paid to rumours of a separation with an affectionate evening featuring dinner and dancing together in Belgrade.
At the city's Radmilovac restaurant, Slavica, a former model from Croatia, jumped up to join in a performance by a local group of musicians. The 50-year-old then asked the band to play her two favourite Balkan songs – I Loved The Green Eyes and You've Always Stayed The Same - and serenaded her 78-year-old husband.
The happy scenes seemed a world away from the situation last November when the 6ft 2in beauty, who has two daughters with the racing supremo, moved out of the £10-million marital home in Chelsea, London. At the time, Bernie said building work on a neighbouring property had driven her away.