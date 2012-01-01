Party girl Paris invites fans to join her in ringing in 2009 Down Under



For most people the opportunity to see in the New Year with Paris Hilton seems remote, to say the least. But this year the reality TV star has 'invited' online guests to a party she's hosting at a Sydney nightclub which will be streamed live over the internet.



For a fee, fans of the 27-year-old can log onto The Bongo Virus networking site to see her and the celebrations in full swing. "From the paparazzi and photographers following Paris Hilton, to nightclub dancing on the main dance floor, users will be able to experience the unimaginable," promises a spokesperson for the website.



An old hand at dressing to impress, Paris has already solved the problem of what to wear on the big night. She's revealed she will be changing a number of times during the festivities, with outfits including "a frilly, but beautiful vintage gown by Versace".