Denise Van Outen to wed 'Joseph' star love Lee Mead



TV beauty Denise Van Outen had some happy news to share this week after her actor boyfriend Lee Mead went down on one knee at their home in Kent to ask for her hand in marriage.



The Joseph star then whisked the 34-year-old blonde presenter away to celebrate in St Lucia. "(She) had no idea, but was absolutely thrilled," says a pal of the pair, who have been dating for 18 months.



"They haven't set a date yet, but it will probably be later this year," confirmed a spokesman for Denise, who dated Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay for three years.



Denise met 27-year-old Lee when she was a judge on BBC reality talent search show Any Dream Will Do. They began dating weeks after the culmination of the show, which ended with Lee winning the lead role in Joseph And His Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.