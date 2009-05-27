Jamie Oliver creates £7.5m mega-home for family by knocking two houses into one

Cheeky TV chef Jamie Oliver is cooking up a £7.5m, 19-room mansion after buying the house next door to his family home in London. Builders have already started the work to join together the properties in the upmarket North London neighbourhood of Primrose Hill.



Once the renovations are complete there'll be plenty of room for Jamie's expanding family. He and his wife Jools have three daughters - Poppy, six, five-year-old Daisy, and the newest arrival, seven-week-old Petal.



Jamie snapped up the £3.5 million, four-storey terrace property next door to his existing residence when it became available last year. He and his wife plan to spend £500,000 turning it and their current £3 million home into the house of their dreams.



Both houses will be painted canary yellow and the balconies on the first floors will be re-worked so they match, reports the Daily Mail. Inside, a wall will be torn down to to create a spacious reception room, while the same will happen on the first floor to create his-and-hers dressing rooms.



Jamie apparently also wants to build an extension behind the two buildings above his garage and replace several windows at the front of the house.



While news of his plans for a mega-home make headlines, the Essex-born chef has been sharing details about his own start to life on his Twitter page. "Today's my birthday!! Just think 34 years and 9 months ago, I was conceived on the end of Southend pleasure pier in Essex, bless mum and dad," he wrote on the online blogging tool on Wednesday.



