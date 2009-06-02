Savvy Peaches Geldof pockets £1 million in a year from lucrative deals

Sir Bob's daughter was paid £15,000 to front Ultimo's new lingerie range campaign, and that's just the tip of the iceberg. The 20-year-old socialite can earn a reported £200,000 a year from magazine deals and nearly a quarter of a million from personal appearances

Photo: © Getty Images

Some commentators have dismissed Peaches Geldof as a London party girl who's only famous as a result of her family name. Sir Bob's daughter has proved she has staying power and the ability to suceed in her own right, though, by earning a reported £1 million in the last year from a series of lucrative media and modelling deals.



One of her earliest contracts, to design and model a range of clothes for Australian high street fashion label PPQ netted her £40,000. She also inked deals to model for Agent Provocateur - which brought in around £25,000 - and for £15,000 agreed to be the face and body of Ultimo's new range of lingerie for young women, which she was busy launching last week.



Having the jet-setting 20-year-old on board certainly seems to do the trick. Ultimo bosses have revealed that just hours after Peaches attended the London launch of the new line the department store in which it was held had sold out of four month's worth of stock.



Media experts say the glamorous youngster can expect to earn almost £200,000 a year from interviews and posing for photoshoots in celebrity magazines. On top pf that there's the £60,000-a-year contract she negotiated to write a column for New York-based fashion magazine Nylon and numerous TV appearances. Most notable was her participation in an MTV reality series last year which is understood to have earned her in the region of £150,000.



She also charges for personal appearances, reports the Daily Mail - in the region of £2,500-£5,000 to attend nightclub, restaurant and gallery openings. Such events boost her bank balance by between £210,000 and £240,000 a year, say sources, with a further £50,000 coming in free drinks and food.



Only last week details emerged of her hotel ambassador role. In exchange for staying at the five-star Mayfair Hotel in London for a fraction of the usual cost Peaches drums up publicity for the establishment.



And there are more high-profile deals on the horizon. Impressed by her quirky fashion sense and attitude, Italian fashion duo Dolce & Gabbana have apparently approached her about working with them. She's also been signed to appear in her first film, a low-budged horror movie Cross Country, which starts filming in September.