Hardly a dog's life for Paris' pets as she unveils snaps of 'mini doggie mansion'

Being sent to the dog house usually has negative connotations - unless you're one of Paris Hilton's pampered pooches that is. The American socialite has posted pictures on her Twitter page of the luxurious new accommodation her 13 dogs now enjoy.

Described by 28-year-old Paris as 'Mini Doggie Mansion', the 'kennel' is a miniature version of the blonde realityTV star's Beverly Hills home. And she's even had it filled with miniature versions of her own furniture.

The two-storey construction, which overlooks the swimming pool in the grounds of Paris' home, features a spiral staircase, a black chandelier, and wardrobes for the pups' designer outfits. Its residents, who Paris says she treats as if they were her own children, sleep on 'Chewy Vuitton' beds and even benefit from an air-conditioning system.

"I have to admit, I may have spoiled them a little too much," Paris confessed on her Twitter page. "But how can I not? Just look at those sweet lil' faces, they deserve to be treated like my lil' prince and princesses :) I love my babies."

Among Paris' lucky pets are Chihuahua Tinkerbell – who appeared in The Simple Life with her and Nicole Richie - a white Pomeranian called Marilyn Monroe and a black and white pooch by the name of Dolce.

