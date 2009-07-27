Tears of joy for Lewis' Pussycat Doll Nicole as he clinches F1 win
The 31-year-old Pussycat Doll singer watched the Grand Prix race with the rest of Lewis' team in the McLaren garage, jumping up and down in excitement as her man crossed the finishing line in poll position.
It was a particularly poignant moment for the 24-year-old. He has not won a race since October last year, which explains why Nicole was so emotional, shedding a tear as he collected his trophy.
While the defending world champion was thrilled with his performance, the kisses showered on him by his striking girl must have been just as sweet.
Though it marked a return to form for his racing team, Lewis' triumph was not the only talking point of the race in Budapest.
Brazilian star Felipe Massa was injured following during an accident in the qualifying race, but is said to be recovering well after emergency surgery.
