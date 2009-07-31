Kate Garraway and husband introduce their beautiful baby boy to his older sister

GMTV favourite Kate Garraway looks relaxed, radiant and full of pride as she arrives home with her new son.



The delighted mum left hospital just two days after giving birth to William - her second child with husband Derek Draper – on July 28.



While 42-year-old Kate was laden with gifts from well-wishers, the happy dad took charge of their precious little one, gently taking him into their house in a baby carrier covered with a blanket.



Inside, the new arrival was due to be united with the couple's three-year-old daughter Darcey. She hadn't been allowed to visit because of precautions to protect newborns from possible exposure to swine flu.



After the natural birth in London's Imperial College NHS hospital the couple said: "We can’t wait to get home so that Darcey can meet her new little brother".



"We are in seventh heaven and keep grinning from ear to ear. Billy is so beautiful."



The presenter will be back on the GMTV sofa in the late autumn and has apparently lined up a personal trainer to help her get back in trim.