Wimbledon champ Roger Federer shares first glimpse of his adorable twin daughters

Proudly cradling their newborn babies, Roger Federer and wife Mirka are a world away from the hustle and bustle of the tennis court.

The Swiss tennis ace has uploaded the first picture of his new daughters, Charlene Riva and Myla Rose, through his Facebook page, where he initially broke the news of their birth last month.

"As promised, here is a family picture that my dad took. He thinks he's becoming a professional photographer," the sportsman posted.

"It was very funny as both girls had the hiccups while we were trying to take a decent picture. The girls and mom are doing great. Thanks for all your warm wishes."

It's a summer of celebrations for Roger, who declared the twins' birth as "the best day of our lives". The little girls arrived shortly after the 27-year-old stormed to victory against US player Andy Roddick in the All England Club final.

Roger and his Slovakian-born wife Mirka – who was heavily pregnant when she cheered her husband on throughout each of his Wimbledon matches – tied the knot in Roger's Basel hometown in April.