Playtime for Marcia and Minnie as they take their children out for a date in the park

Motherhood clearly agrees with Desperate Housewives actress Marcia Cross. Since welcoming her twin girls in 2007, the US star is often pictured having fun with her daughters. And while the location varies, one thing remains constant – her broad smile.



Marcia's joy at being a mum was once again plain to see as she spent the day out with Savannah and Eden and her husband Tom Mahoney at a play area in Los Angeles.



To the delight of her two-and-a-half-year-old girls, mum took a hands-on approach to the day's fun activities, kicking off her shoes and rolling up her jeans as she encouraged the two little girls to play.



And, evidently keen to interact with her children, Marcia embraced her own inner child and took Savannah and Eden down the slides in the park herself before kneeling down in the sand to watch as they played in a toy house.



At a park elsewhere in California, another famous mum was spending time with her little one at the weekend - Minnie Driver.



Eleven-months into her new parental role, the British actress is already a natural.



Protecting her son Henry Story Driver – the identity of whose father is unknown – from the sun with a hat, Minnie and her baby stopped to refuel with some snacks at a bench before carrying on with their exploration of a Malibu recreation area.