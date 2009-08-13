Trim and toned Tess Daly shows no signs of baby bump as proud Vernon posts pic

There are not many women who, just ten weeks after giving birth, can strip down to a bikini and still look fabulous.



So it is little wonder Vernon Kay took to Twitter to show off a picture of his wife Tess Daly revealing her amazingly toned body a little over two months after she welcomed the couple's second child.



Making her the envy of women everywhere, the 38-year-old presenter is on bombshell form as she's pictured making the most of the warm weather mid-water fight, wearing only a stripey string bikini and sunglasses.



"The water fight got messy! Tears and red marks…Think I threw them a little hard! I'm drenched," former model Vernon, 35, tweeted.



"It ended up being every man/woman for his/her self. I gave in and let the girls win."



Strictly Come Dancing host Tess welcomed the second's second daughter 7lb 15oz Amber Isabella on May 29. They were already parents to four-year-old Phoebe.



Earlier this year, the Stockport-born beauty revealed she would not be trying to regain her pre-maternity figure too quickly, adding: "I'm lucky my other half thinks I am at my most alluring when I am pregnant."



So her incredible body seems to be down to good genes, and it means she is in great shape for the start of the new series of Strictly next month, after signing a new two year deal to continue hosting the show.



