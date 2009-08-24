Holly Willoughby's first interview as 'This Morning' host exclusively in HELLO!

By her own admission, Holly Willoughby has had "the most amazing year."



Now a mum to her three-month-old son Harry, the bubbly 28-year-old speaks exclusively to HELLO! in her first interview as the new face of This Morning about why she is having the time of her life.



"When I look back I think 'Gosh, I've become a mum and have my dream job in the space of two months.' It's all a bit mad," she says in this week's magazine, issue number 1087. "I have to pinch myself a bit."



"I'm completely overjoyed, overwhelmed and flattered to be part of something that everyone loves so much and is already so established. I'm a massive fan of the show. I've always watched it and loved it."



While she admits to doing "high kicks" when she was told she would be replacing Fern Britton, the Xtra Factor presenter adds much of the hype passed her because she was busy being a new mum. "While all that was going on I didn’t even pick up a paper," she says smiling.



But she reckons her new maternal role has set her in good stead for her This Morning debut, on September 14.



"When I had my maternity leave all I did was watch daytime TV, so now I feel like a huge part of our audience will be people like me, mums with young children," she says.



