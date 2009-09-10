Heather Mills does a Miranda from 'SATC' with bold new hair colour

Click here to see more scarlet-haired celebrity scorchers

Whether or not she's a fan of Sex And The City, Heather Mills now has something in common with one of the New York gals from the series.



The vegan campaigner now shares the same auburn hair colour as the show's straight-talking lawyer Miranda Hobbs – and she debuted the bold new shade at the launch of a healthy eating initiative this week.



After years of having long blonde tresses, 41-year-old Heather dramatically changed her style in January.



She chopped off her locks into a short pixie bob, saying the experience had been liberating.



"I'd actually been thinking about cutting my hair for quite a while. I hope now this is a fresh beginning," she said at the time.



And she's clearly been in the mood to experiment with her look as she moves into the next phase of her life, going from honey blonde to platinum before trying out her new copper hue.



Heather, who is mum to five-year-old Beatrice – her daughter with Sir Paul McCartney - is slowly building up a food business.



After introducing the benefits of meat-free cooking to kids in the Bronx, she opened her own vegan café, Vbites, in her Hove hometown.



The animal rights campaigner hopes to turn the eaterie into a chain.



Despite her career keeping her busy, Heather also seems to have had time for romance.



During the summer she was dating hoilday rep-turned-snooker player Jamie Walker.



Meanwhile, her former husband Paul has been seeing American businesswoman Nancy Shevell.