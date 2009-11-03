Hobbling Richard Hammond finds himself back on crutches after tearing tendon

Richard Hammond had to smile this week when he found himself in a situation that must be becoming all too familiar – back on crutches.



Following two accidents already this year – in August he was involved in a car pileup and in January was injured after falling from a horse – the Top Gear presenter remained upbeat following his latest mishap.



Thankfully it wasn't as serious as some of his previous accidents. The 39-year-old tore the tendons in his leg after tripping while jogging through woodlands near his Hertfordshire home.



It didn't stop the dad-of-two fulfilling his commitments, and after getting his leg bandaged up at hospital he went straight to the studios to film his guest slot on The Paul O'Grady Show.



Speaking to stand-in host Peter Andre, Richard revealed: "I was out running this morning and I fell over and did my ankle in. Pulled the tendons off the bone!"



This latest setback follows a life-threatening high-speed crash back in 2006 which kept the TV star in hospital for five weeks.