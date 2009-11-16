Seeking closure - Katie Price sets out her priorities as she prepares to join 'I'm A Celeb'

Three days into their competition and the I'm A Celebrity... contestants are beginning to adjust to their new home in the jungle.



But camp life will face its first disruption with the news that Katie Price is joining the group as a late arrival.



The 31-year-old touched down in Australia at the weekend and will make her first appearance on Monday.



Being crowned king or queen of the jungle might be on the agenda for her fellow celebs, but Katie insists she is returning to the show – the first star to do so – not to win, but to find closure.



"I'm going back to the place where a big fairytale began for me," said the mum-of-three, who met ex-husband Peter Andre on the programme in 2004.



"I've had a crap year and the fairytale has ended. I'm going in for closure."



She has also revealed her hopes that heading back to compete will give the public the chance to see the real her.



"People think I'm breaking down, I've lost the plot, I'm not a good mum, I'm a man-eater," said Katie.



"They've got these perceptions but I think that when people see me again, like last time, they'll see I'm grounded, if not more grounded."



"I've no agenda," she added. "I'm not going to act any different."



The brunette thinks that one perk of living with creepy crawlies in the remote outdoors will be escaping the media circus that surrounds her.



"I'll get some peace and quiet," she confided. "I'll have no-one texting 'Is this true, is that true?'".



Katie's presence on the show might cause friction with some of the stars, who voiced their concerns when reports first suggested she would be a late addition.



But her priority is to "have fun with everyone".



"At the end of the day, you're going to starve, be bored and there's going to be people you don't like," said Katie – who has confessed she worries voters will set her up for "the worst challenges ever".



"But I don't want others to judge me by what they've read. I'm just going to be myself."