Katie Price quits 'I'm A Celebrity…' as boyfriend Alex reveals his proposal plans

Katie Price's late entrance on I'm A Celebrity…was the talking point of this year's show – until this weekend when she walked out of the jungle.



The long-suffering 31-year-old decided enough was enough after being nominated for her seventh consecutive Bushtucker trial.



During her week in camp, Katie was voted to take part in every single challenge – from being covered in cockroaches to eating creepy crawlies – by the public.



Upon being told she and former boxer Joe Bugner would being taking part in a trial involving a snake pit on Sunday, she said: "Someone else has to do it. I'm just not doing it anymore."



She then headed to the Bush Telegraph were she had a discussion with the show's producers. And a message was later posted on the ITV website reading. "Katie Price has left the jungle."



Her departure might not come as a big surprise to many viewers. The mum-of-three – who said she was taking part in the show to win back ex-husband Peter Andre's approval – revealed she was on the verge of quitting last week.



Katie was only in the jungle for less than seven days, but that was long enough for her boyfriend Alex Reid.



The 34-year-old cage fighter has jetted to Australia to surprise his brunette love – with an engagement ring.



Speaking to the News Of The World before Katie's shock exit, Alex - who has been dating the model since July - said he will spend £20,000 on the perfect jewel.

"I'm definitely asking her to marry me," he said. "And I'm convinced she's going to say yes."



"One idea is I make the proposal in front of the cameras on the show. But whatever happens I know this is right. I've never felt this way before."



Whether or not Katie accepts his proposal remains to be seen.



Speaking to her fellow campmate Sabrina Washington, the Brighton-born model said: "I'd absolutely 1,000 per cent get married again. I'd do it now. I'm not going to wait. If it feels right I'm going to get married straight away."



But during a later conversation with couple Colin McAllister and Justin Ryan she admitted it was still early days for her new relationship.



"I can't wait to find another one (relationship) that's like proper life-long. I don't even know if Alex is…you don't know. I've only been with him four months but it feels right."