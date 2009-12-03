'Corrie' goes glam: Weatherfield beauties turn 'Calendar Girls' for 2010

Coronation Street and high octane glamour are two concepts which one wouldn't usually associate.



But that was certainly the case when it came to shooting the soap's official 2010 calendar.



The Weatherfield ladies, usually dressed down in ensembles bordering on the brassy whilst in character, look ready for a night at the Oscars in the series of snaps.



Rovers Return barmaid Kym Marsh can be seen striking a pose outside the Corrie pub in a daring nude-hued satin gown.



"As anyone who knows us will tell you, we love an excuse to dress up in beautiful dresses and accessories, and the calendar was the perfect occasion," says the mum-of-two, who plays Michelle Connor in the soap.



"It's been an incredible year for Coronation Street and looking ahead at 2010, it's set to be just as brilliant given it's our 50th anniversary."



Twelve of the show's most popular actresses are featured in the planner, including Katherine Kelly and Michelle Keegan – elegant in a bandage-style purple gown.



Meanwhile Helen Flanagan - who plays teenager Rosie Webster - donned a show-stopping floor-length red number.