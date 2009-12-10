Jo Wood: "It's over for Ronnie and Ekaterina, he won't be going back"

Just over 18 months since news of his relationship broke, Ronnie Wood has called time on his romance with Ekaterina Ivanova, the 20-year-old Russian waitress he set up home with in Surrey.



The 62-year-old Rolling Stones musician split from his girlfriend days after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting Ekaterina during a row in the street.



They made up briefly but Ronnie has decided it's over for keeps.



The Rolling Stones guitarist's former wife Jo, who divorced him last month, has confirmed the news.



"I was very upset to hear about what happened last week and I've spoken to Ronnie," she said.



"In fact, I called him after he came out of the nick to see how he was coping and he told me not to worry and that he's going to be OK.



"But he said he has split up with that girl for good. It's over. He won't be going back to her. There's no going back for him, he's adamant about that.



"We're still speaking and he's been talking with our daughter Leah, too, and told her the same thing."



Confirming the end of her ex-husband's relationship to the Daily Mail, Jo was quick to add that there was no chance of a reconciliation between her and Ronnie.



"Before people ask or assume that we might be getting back together, we're not. Absolutely not," she stressed.



"I'm very happy being single at the moment and I'm enjoying life."