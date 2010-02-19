Rafa Nadal serves up convincing cameo with raunchy role in new Shakira video

Smouldering on screen in her latest music video, Colombian singer Shakira cosies up to a dark and handsome stranger as she writhes around on a rock face.



A closer look, however, reveals that her companion is no unknown extra, but rather Spanish tennis ace Rafa Nadal.





The former world number one takes on a starring role away from the courts in the video for Shakira's new track, Gypsy, which is released in April.



While the 23-year-old sportsman remains modestly dressed for his cameo in a T-shirt and jeans, his South American co-star dared to bare a little more in a revealing sheer outfit.





Despite the fact that their on-screen chemistry is sizzling, reports of a romance between the pair fall wide of the mark.



Both Shakira and Rafa – who lensed the video together in Barcelona in January – are in long-term relationships.



The striking singer is engaged to marry Antonio de la Rua, the son of Argentina's former president, while the Majorcan is in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Maria Francisca Perello.



Click here to see Rafa's cameo in Gypsy.