Big winners on the night at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards

Best film - The Hurt Locker

Best actress - Carey Mulligan, An Education

Best actor - Colin Firth, A Single Man

Best director - Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker

Best supporting actress - Mo'Nique, Precious

Best supporting actor - Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds

Rising star award - Kristen Stewart

Outstanding British film - Fish Tank

Animated film - Up

Original screenplay award - Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker

Academy Fellowship - Vanessa Redgrave

