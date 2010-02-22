Big winners on the night at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards



Best film - The Hurt Locker



Best actress - Carey Mulligan, An Education



Best actor - Colin Firth, A Single Man



Best director - Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker



Best supporting actress - Mo'Nique, Precious



Best supporting actor - Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds



Rising star award - Kristen Stewart



Outstanding British film - Fish Tank



Animated film - Up



Original screenplay award - Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker



Academy Fellowship - Vanessa Redgrave