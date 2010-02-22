Big winners on the night at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards
Best film - The Hurt Locker
Best actress - Carey Mulligan, An Education
Best actor - Colin Firth, A Single Man
Best director - Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
Best supporting actress - Mo'Nique, Precious
Best supporting actor - Christoph Waltz, Inglourious Basterds
Rising star award - Kristen Stewart
Outstanding British film - Fish Tank
Animated film - Up
Original screenplay award - Mark Boal, The Hurt Locker
Academy Fellowship - Vanessa Redgrave