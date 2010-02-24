Coleen Rooney shows off trim figure just three months after giving birth

Showing off an enviably flat stomach as she strolled along the edge of the Caribbean waters in a black bikini, Coleen Rooney looked a million dollars.



It's hard to believe that the pretty brunette welcomed her first child – baby boy Kai – just a short three months ago.



Clearly 23-year-old Coleen has had no problem losing the extra weight she gained during her pregnancy.



Wayne Rooney's wife unveiled her trim new figure while on holiday with her 16-week-old son in Barbados.



Her football ace hubby has been unable to join them due to his commitments with his team Manchester United.



The new mum has been busy making the most of the sunshine with her little boy as well as settling into the family's newly-completed £5 million holiday home on the island.



Located in Barbados' 500-acre Royal Westmoreland development, the whitewashed villa features six bedrooms and an infinity pool. And the icing on the cake is the spectacular views from the bedrooms and living room areas.



For visitors there is also a detached two-bedroom cottage included in the property.