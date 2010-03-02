Cheryl Cole gets back to work as Ashley Cole says: 'my life has been ruined'

Girls Aloud beauty Cheryl Cole put aside her heartbreak this week to return to work for the first time since she announced her separation from husband Ashley.



The 26-year-old brunette was picked up from her Surrey home just after 7.30am on Monday morning and driven to a North London studio where she spent nine hours filming her new TV shampoo advertisement.



Onlookers at the shoot – part of her £500,000 deal with L'Oreal beauty products – praised Cheryl's professionalism, saying that she was friendly and didn't break down or cry.



While Cheryl got back into the swing of work in England, her estranged husband was still in Biarritz, France, where he is receiving treatment for his broken ankle.



The 29-year-old – who has stopped wearing his wedding ring – is said to be in an emotional state over the break down of his three-and-a-half year marriage.



He is reported to have had a heated exchange from the balcony of his clinic with reporters who asked him about his separation.



He apparently said: "Why doesn't everyone just leave me alone… my life has been ruined."



According to the Sun newspaper, Cheryl has acquiesced to Ashley's requests for a meeting together next week. She will only give him 15 minutes, however.



She is reportedly yet to employ divorce lawyers who would make their split final.