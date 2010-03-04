Lady Gaga tells Jonathan Ross she'd 'rather die' than have fans see her 'sans' heels

The queen of all things kooky, Lady GaGa had a startling admission for Jonathan Ross this week. The 23-year-old New Yorker told the TV host: "I would rather die than have my fans not see me in a pair of high heels."



GaGa, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta was speaking during a Tuesday night recording of Friday Night With Jonathan Ross. It's usually recorded on a Thursday but was brought forward to accommodate the singer's busy schedule.



During the taping, the pop star had a dig at fellow celebs for failing to take as much care in maintaining a glitzy public image.



"You see legendary people taking out their trash, I think it's destroying showbusiness," she said "I'd never give up my wigs and hats for anything."



True to form, Lady GaGa wore a number of showstopping ensembles, including a big shouldered trouser suit teamed with huge Perspex platforms and a hat shaped like a telephone. This was a not so subtle refecnce to her new single Telephone, which she performed on the show.



She also took to the stage in a eye-catching white bird-like outfit, complete with huge wings, before saying she felt more love from the UK fans.



"People in Britain are the ones who’ve really been my friends," she said, adding: "There is no greater lady than the Queen."



She got the chance to meet her royal idol in December when she performed for the Monarch at the Royal Variety Performance.



Also on Jonathan's show – which will be shown this Friday night on BBC One – were singer Michael Ball and True Blood hunk Stephen Moyer.



At one point the British actor, who is engaged to his co-star Anna Paquin, gave Jonathan a scare by putting in his vampire fangs.