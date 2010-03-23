Adam Sandler's kiss for his little princess on first day of filming with Jennifer Aniston
During a break in filming for new comedy Just Go With It, the Hollywood star gathered up his daughter Sunny Madeline into his arms and gave her a big kiss.
The cute one-year-old was visiting daddy on the New York set with her mum, Adam's actress wife Jackie. There was no sign of his elder daughter, three-year-old Sadie Madison, though.
Adam has just started work on the new film, starring opposite Jennifer Aniston. The busy actress got down to filming just days after wrapping up promotional work on her film The Bounty Hunter.
In Just Go With It, the Friends star's character agrees to pose as Adam's soon-to-be ex-wife to help him keep the woman he loves.
Out in February next year, the film also stars Nicole Kidman, though her exact role is being kept under wraps.
Reality TV star Heidi Montag, who hit headlines for undergoing ten plastic surgery procedures in one day, also has a cameo in the romcom.