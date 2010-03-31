Madonna sees the irony as she wishes Lourdes would dress more conservatively

She's courted controversy over the years with her risqué stage outfits – including the iconic Jean Paul Gaultier bustier she wore in the Nineties. But Madonna doesn't want her daughter Lourdes to take a leaf out her book when it comes to her sartorial choices.



The queen of pop has said she wishes her 13-year-old would tone down her outfits, though she's aware she's bordering on the hypocritical by saying so.



"If anything, I wish she'd dress more conservatively. How's that for irony?" says the 51-year-old.



"[Lourdes' style is] inspired by kids she sees in hip-hop and ballet classes, European influences, bands she listens to. You could say it's in the DNA - but I could never tell her how to dress."



According to her mum, Lourdes – her daughter from a relationship with personal trainer Carlos Leon – is quite the fashionista.



"She also comes to my photo and video shoots, pulls outfits together and gives her input to a lot of my fashion designer friends," she explains.



"Whether it's Marc Jacobs or Stella McCartney, they always ask her what she thinks."



Madonna and her daughter have collaborated on a new clothes line, aptly named Material Girl, which will go on sale in New York department store Macy's from August.



The back-to-school collection will feature clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery.



And though they worked together, Madonna says Lourdes is the driving force behind the new project. "I've been involved in business meetings, but Lola's really doing the work. I just sit in the corner on my BlackBerry," she says.



The mother-daughter team are currently in London to celebrate the Jewish festival of Passover. They'll fly to Malawi on Monday so that Madonna's adopted children David and Mercy can pay a visit to their biological families.