Kim Kardashian shows off her bombshell curves in untouched nude photoshoot

First it was Britney Spears ditching the airbrush. Now curvy Kim Kardashian has posed nude for an untouched photoshoot in a call for women to love themselves as they are.



The 29-year-old reality TV beauty posed for photographer Amanda de Cadenet for US publication Harper's Bazaar.



She can be seen lying on the floor against a grey backdrop, the bombshell figure that has made her the poster girl for curvy women on full display.



Kim said of the shoot: "It's definitely scary, but it's very liberating,



"I think the message is embrace your curves and who you are. I feel proud if young girls look up to me and say, 'I'm curvy, and I'm proud of it now'."



Los Angeles-born Kim says she's far from perfect: "I might have a little bit of cellulite. I might not be toned everywhere. I might struggle in this area or that."