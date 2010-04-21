Fabulous friends: Victoria Beckham and Eva Longoria Parker get the giggles in mobile ad

When the Beckham family relocated to Los Angeles in 2007, they were welcomed with open arms by a host of A list stars.



And it didn't take long for Victoria to make some gal pals in her new neighbourhood; a group of famous friends who were all keen to help the former Spice Girl adjust to life in the States.



One such lady was Eva Longoria Parker.



The Desperate Housewives beauty has since become a close friend of the mum-of-three, a fact that was evident when the two teamed up for a new advert.







Both Victoria and Eva appear in a new mobile phone campaign, which features Posh playing up to her new role as fashion designer.



The 36-year-old is seen styling Eva as the duo giggle and share jokes, before they prepare to sashay down the runway together at the end of the ad.



At the start promising fans a glimpse of the girls "like you've never seen them before", the short commercial ends with the words: "Friends, Fashion, Fabulous."



It was shot in Los Angeles in March 2009, and both brunettes were styled by the Texas-born Eva's hairdresser, Ken Paves.

