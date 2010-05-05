Dr Who faces vampire women… and complaints over kiss with Amy Pond

In the forthcoming Doctor Who the Time Lord must do battle with fearsome vampire-like creatures with huge fangs (bottom picture).



And off screen he's in trouble too – in the form of a slew of complaints over the onscreen kiss with his glamorous assistant Amy Pond.





Amy, played by Scottish actress Karen Gillan, makes a pass at the Doctor on the night before her wedding, telling him: "I've thought about who I want."



But the Time Lord - portrayed by Matt Smith – rejects her advances telling her: "I'm 907 years old!"



The reluctant kiss – on the Doctor's part anyway - didn't go down well with some viewers, who wrote in to complain and posted on messageboards.



One viewer wrote: "I wish to complain about the overtly sexual scene. This programme is designed as a family series, so showing Amy Pond trying to get the Doctor into bed was wholly inappropriate."





Producers of the show have already faced criticism they've 'sexed up' the show by having Amy Pond starting out as a kissogram and putting her in miniscule skirts.



A BBC spokesman confirmed that they had received 43 complaints about the kiss but said: "Millions of Doctor Who fans watched and enjoyed last Saturday's episode, including the lighthearted and humorous scene in which Amy kissed the Doctor."