First glimpse of Denise Van Outen and Lee Mead’s beautiful girl Betsy

Denise Van Outen and her West End star husband Lee Mead have introduced their baby daughter to the world with an adorable snap showing their new happy family.



Baby Betsy Mead was born on Saturday at 12.24pm, weighing 7lb 10oz.



A spokesman for the couple – who wed last year in the Seychelles - said that mother and baby were doing well, as was first time dad Lee.



"We are proud parents and very ecstatic," said an overjoyed Denise, 35.



The glamorous blonde met Lee when he was a contestant on talent show Any Dream Will Do, on which Denise was a judge.



Twenty-eight-year-old Lee won the lead role in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and won Denise's heart too.



A little brother or sister for Betsy could soon be on the way – Denise has said they won't wait too long before trying for another baby.



"We want to have this baby and then get going on the second quickly," she recently said.



At Denise and Lee’s request HELLO! Magazine has given a donation to The Louis Dundas Centre at Great Ormond Street Hospital in return for this photo.