Radiant Cheryl Cole outshines the stars in Cannes as she teams up with will.i.am

Cheryl Cole looked nothing short of spectacular as she made her debut in Cannes ahead of a particularly lucrative gig at the famous film festival.



Stealing the show from the silver screen beauties in town, the British singer was radiant on the red carpet in a mermaid-inspired floor length, black tulle Roberto Cavalli gown complete with a diamond bracelet and earrings thought to be worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.



The 26-year-old brunette jetted in to France to perform at a dinner hosted by luxe jewellery firm de Grisogono – a 30-minute spot that reportedly earned her £250,000.



Cheryl happily posed for pictures at the Hotel di Cap before heading inside to entertain stars including supermodel Naomi Campbell, Margherita Missoni and Meg Ryan.



Having arrived on stage and welcomed the audience, the Girls Aloud beauty went on to perform a selection of her solo tracks, including 3 Words and Fight For This Love.



Afterwards, she slipped into a red mini dress and joined rapper will.i.am in the DJ booth while he performed his two hour set.



There has been much speculation on the friendship between Cheryl – currently supporting the Black Eyed Peas on tour – and the US star, who has described her as "the most beautiful woman in the world."



The pair grew close while collaborating on her 2008 single Heartbreaker, and teamed up again for three tracks on her debut solo album.



Will.i.am and Cheryl are flying to Antwerp on Wednesday to perform with the Black Eyed before heading to Paris on Thursday.



It is reported that the Parachutes singer will be back in Cannes on Friday though, where she will join the band for a private yacht party.