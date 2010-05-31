'Distraught' Charlotte Church and Gavin Henson decide to end their relationship

Just six weeks ago "absolutely joyous" couple Charlotte Church and Gavin Henson announced their engagement after five years together.



So it comes as a big surprise to learn that the pair have decided to call time on their long-term relationship.



Both Charlotte, 24, and Gavin, who are parents to Ruby, two, and one-year-old Dexter, are said to be "distraught" after ending their romance – news that has been confirmed by a spokesman.



While no details of the split have been revealed, a Sunday newspaper has reported that the couple have agreed the terms of the separation, which will see the Welsh singer keep their shared £1.2 million home.





Rugby player Gavin, 28, will move into a nearby house so he can regularly visit the children.



"It is an incredibly sad state of affairs," a source told the News of the World. "Both Gavin and Charlotte are deeply distraught.



"But after a lot of soul searching, they realised this is the best course of action for them and the children. It was a mutual decision."



Recently Charlotte has been enjoying a TV comeback thanks to her appearances on BBC's Over the Rainbow. She also has plans to return to the pop world with a new studio album.



Meanwhile Gavin, who is thought to have been on a boys' holiday in LA since May 19, has seen his promising rugby career stall after taking indefinite leave from the game last year because of injury and his desire to be a good father.



"One thing they do share is complete devotion to their two children," the source added. "That won't change at all – and Gav will continue to play a very active role in their lives."



"He is devastated about the break-up, especially because of the impact on the two little ones."



Gavin proposed to Charlotte the day after her 24th birthday after whisking her away to Truro in Cornwall. He presented her with a two carat heart-shaped diamond ring.