A closer look at adorable Amadeus, Boris Becker's little look-alike son

His strawberry blonde hair, the huge blue eyes – it's very clear who Boris Becker's son Amadeus takes after.



There was a chance for celebrity watchers top get a closer look at the adorable three-month-old when his parents took him for a walk this week on Miami Beach, Florida.



When Boris and his wife Sharlely 'Lilly' Kerssenberg introduced their son in HELLO! magazine back in March, Lilly said that Amadeus is a "mini Boris".



"He has his chin, his eyes and nose, it’s very scary," she joked. "He only has my ears – nothing else."



For his part, proud daddy Boris said: "I really hope that will change and he'll look more like his mother." - paying tribute to the beautiful Dutch-born former model, whom he married in St Moritz in June 2009 after a five-year, on-off relationship.



Apart from the little one, who was born on February 10, Boris is also father to sons, Noah, 16, and Elias, ten, by his first wife Barbara Feltus, as well as a nine-year-old daughter, Anna, who was born after a brief encounter with Russian-born model Angela Ermakova.