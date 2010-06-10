'X Factor' gets off to a spicy start as Geri Halliwell makes her debut as guest judge

As a former member of the Spice Girls, Geri Halliwell is certainly well versed in the music industry.



And the singer no doubt put that experience to good use as she made her X Factor debut in Glasgow this week as the temporary replacement for expectant Dannii Minogue.



The show's newest judge, 37, joined Simon Cowell, Cheryl Cole and Louis Walsh in Scotland as hundreds of hopefuls arrived for the first round of auditions.





Having stayed in the five star Hotel Du Vin along with Simon and Louis, Geri looked fresh for her first appearance on the show in a simple but stylish ensemble of jeans, a suede jacket, heels and a white vest top.



Her female co-star went for a more glamorous approach however.



Cheryl, whose fashion choices were frequently pitted against Dannii's in last year's series, decided upon a bold leopard print dress and lizard and python platform sandals.



The two ladies already have something of a history. Ironically, Geri was on the judging panel in 2002 for Popstars: the Rivals – the show that gave Cheryl, and Girls Aloud, their big break.



A host of different celebrity judges are expected to assist with the audition process while Dannii, 38, awaits the arrival of her first baby next month.



The brunette beauty, who tweeted a message of good luck to Geri, will be returning to the show in September in time for the live shows.