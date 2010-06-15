Life after love for Halle Berry and Gabriel as they treat Nahla to Disneyland day

When they decided to part ways back in May, Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry pledged to continue to put their little girl Nahla above all else.



True to their word, the former couple, who dated for four years, came together to treat the adorable two-year-old to a family day out at Disneyland this week.



Dressed casually in a black vest top and jeans, Oscar-winner Halle took turns carrying Nahla around the famous Californian amusement park with model Gabriel, seen happily hoisting the tot onto his shoulders.





And while Nahla may have had her doubts about some aspects of the outing, – at one point she was seen covering her ears – Halle and Gabriel seemed completely at ease in each other's company.



Proving that they have been able to maintain strong relations since ending their romance, the pair laughed and chatted together as they doted on their stylish little girl, clearly the apple of her parents' eye.



After news of their spilt broke last month, Gabriel, 34, spoke of his sadness whilst confirming he has nothing but love and respect for the actress, whom he met at a Versace store opening in February 2006.



"She is, and will forever be, one of the most special and beautiful people I have ever known," he said.



Halle, 43, who has been married and divorced twice – to baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benet – is said to be taking her time when it comes to finding a new relationship, focusing all her energy on little Nahla.



"They (Halle and Gabriel) are going to co-parent and go on with their lives," a friend of Gabriel's has said of the couple, whom she described as "amazing parents". "They will be in each other's lives forever."



