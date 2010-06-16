A cool, calm Amy Winehouse steps out with new man Reg in London

It was a composed Amy Winehouse who stepped out on the town on Wednesday night with new man Reg Traviss.



The 33-year-old film director escorted the Rehab singer to the Universal Music party at the Mandarin Hotel in London's Knightsbridge, where they partied with the likes of Ronan Keating.



After that it was off together to the Jazz After Dark club, one of the 26-year-old singer's favourite spots.



Although the normally hard-partying star, who wore a low-cut black-and-white print dress, did not leave the nightspot until two in the morning, she looked relaxed and sober as she emerged holding hands with her new man.



It seems Reg is proving to be a calming influence on Amy. According to reports, she has recently rentered rehab on Reg's orders.



"Reg has told her to quit the booze, otherwise he’ll be off," a source old The Sun.



"She wants to keep him so has decided to make a huge effort to stay sober."