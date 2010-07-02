Groomed and gorgeous: Amy delights fans with fresh-faced appearance on a night out

The eyes are clear, her skin is glowing and healthy, and happily there were no untoward incidents.



This is a very different Amy Winehouse from the troubled girl that we regularly saw in the past.



When the bee-hived diva attended a Tony Bennett concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London she was on her best behaviour.



Wearing a smart little black dress, with her hair looking luxurious and teased up into its trademark style, the singer appeared more like the modern icon her fans hope she'll once again become.



This 'no drama' approach had its rewards as the 26-year-old found out after the show.



She got a backstage pass to meet the famous 83-year-old crooner and posed proudly beside him and her father Mitch.



Amy's new boyfriend director Reg Traviss is credited with helping her turn around her life.



Only a few weeks into their relationship, he already has approval of her family. Dad Mitch told STV's The Hour programme that his daughter was dating a ''very nice, normal bloke''.



In the interview he said: ''I'm happy she's got a new boyfriend. I'm happy that she's moving on with her life''.