Amy Winehouse and new man on first red carpet date – at premiere of his horror flick

Back to Black singer Amy Winehouse is a changed woman. After a series of cool and collected appearances, the beehive-wearing diva was once again looking glam at an official event – where she was snapped drinking water.



Perhaps she was particularly mindful that the night should pass without incident as it was doubly special.



Not only was it the first red carpet event she had attended with her new man Reg Traviss, it was also the London premiere of his latest film Psychosis.



On bombshell form in a vibrant purple dress with a wide obi belt and nude peep toe Louboutins, Amy did her boyfriend proud.



Although she still did manage to injure herself later in the evening, when the celebrations moved on from the Prince Charles Cinema in Leicester Square to the Jet Black bar in Haymarket.



She emerged with a painful-looking scrape on her shin.



Amy has been dating Travis since early last month and has apparently already told friends he's "the one".



The dashing film-maker has got the thumbs up from her dad Mitch, and is credited with helping her turn her life around.



Amy told the Daily Mirror earlier this month: "It's good, it's going well, it's going really well. He's looking after me, he's a really good guy.



"Things are good now. He's really good influence on me. I'm a lucky girl."



Reg's film, which will go to DVD on July 19, stars former Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress Charisma Carpenter and Cameron Diaz's ex boyfriend – builder-turned-model-turned-actor Paul Sculfor.



It was filmed at a real-life haunted house in Somerset.