Angelina radiates vitality surrounded by her favourite men at 'Salt' screening
Soaking up the admiration of the crowd at a public appearance in Los Angeles, partner Brad Pitt's hand grasped firmly in hers, the actress seemed on top of the world this week.
At times in the past, the 35-year-old has looked visibly tired, juggling as she does several demanding roles – mother of six, $20-million-per-movie film star and globetrotting philanthropist.
But at the premiere of Salt, her action thriller about a CIA officer accused of being a Russian spy, Angelina radiated vitality in a sequinned Emporio Armani mini dress that showed off her endless legs.
Aside from the obvious boost of having Brad there, the Hollywood beauty's support team also included brother James Haven, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her, and her movie actor dad Jon Voight.
Having put behind them the estrangement that kept them from talking to each other for many years, father and daughter are now enjoying a rapprochement.
Of course, there are some little guys, who also form part of 'Team Angelina' - her three sons Maddox, Pax and Knox.
But on this occasion they would have been tucked up in bed along with their sisters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne.