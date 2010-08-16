Who's That Girl: Madonna defies her years as she celebrates her birthday in London

From overseeing fashion photo shoots to directing her second film, W.E, Madonna has certainly been keeping busy this summer.



But it's not a case of all work and no play for the Material Girl. On Saturday evening, she enjoyed a night on the town, celebrating her 52nd birthday at London's Shoreditch House.



Defying her years, Madonna looked incredible as she arrived at the upmarket venue in a tight, glamorous silver dress that perfectly accentuated her gym-honed figure.





Accessorising with a crucifix necklace around her neck, the singer showed off her porcelain complexion with barely-there makeup and lightly tousled hair.



The only concession to Madonna's age was the presence of her teenage daughter Lourdes, who, seemingly inspired by her mother's style in the Eighties, stepped out in a black mini skirt and leather jacket.



Also at the event was Madonna's Brazilian boyfriend Jesus Luz, who has been dating the star for the past 18-months.



While none of the entertainer's A-list friends were seen at the party, British celebs including Billie Piper and her husband Laurence Fox, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman and Paul Whitehouse were spotted arriving at Shoreditch at the same time.



Madonna actually celebrates her birthday on Monday, and is thought to be sharing a party with her son Rocco, who turned ten last Wednesday.



The pair are throwing a kings and queens-themed fancy dress bash, according to the Daily Mail, and it is thought Madonna will be going as Henry VIII's second wife, Anne Boleyn.



After the celebrations, to which Rocco's schoolfriends have been invited, Madonna and Jesus will head out to a Mayfair nightclub.